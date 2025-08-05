'Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte' actor Avinash Mishra reveals how romantic he is in real life

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Popular television actor Avinash Mishra has been roped in to play Reyansh in Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' first YouTube Original series "Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte".

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Avinash was asked, "How romantic are you in real life compared to your on-screen characters?"

Replying to this, he said that while he is full of romance on screen, that is not the case in real life.

"I don’t like rain, I don’t know how to say romantic lines, and I spend most of my time at the gym or doing gymnastics," Avinash stated.

Talking about his chemistry with his co-stars Dipali Sharma and Shhraddha Surve on screen, he shared they they didn’t put in much effort—it came naturally.

"We’d chill together and get into the scenes without overthinking," he disclosed.

Asked about the most chilled-out person on set, the actor shared that while everyone is chilled out, he believes that he is probably the most chilled out of all.

Divulging which scenes are the most emotional for him, Avinash said that he loves action sequences—fighting, aggression, stunts.

"I haven’t done much of it in this show yet, but I enjoyed it in previous projects," he added.

Disclosing what made him decide to be a part of "Pyaar Se Bandhe Rishte", Avinash said that the storyline of the show is amazing, and he hadn’t explored the YouTube platform before.

He added, "When you know the content is strong and it’s backed by Balaji Telefilms, it’s a no-brainer. YouTube is growing rapidly, so why not be among the first to explore it?"

Revealing the most special relationship in his life, Avinsha shared that he has a lot of strong bonds amongst his family and friends.

"There are many connections in life that help you grow, and I’m glad to have them—with friends, family, and my cousins. These bonds have truly helped me in life," he shared.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.