PV Anvar pins hopes on KC Venugopal for UDF entry

Malappuram (Kerala), May 28 (IANS) P.V. Anvar, who resigned as the legislator from Nilambur Assembly constituency in Kerala in January following differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday said he is placing high hopes on AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal for his long-awaited entry into the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

With Anvar’s resignation necessitating a by-election in Nilambur, polling is scheduled for June 19. So far, the Congress is the only party to have announced a candidate -- Aryadan Shoukath.

“I know a lot of things, but my sole aim now is to ensure that the corrupt and arrogant Pinarayi Vijayan -- who is eyeing a third straight term -- is stopped at all costs. I’m placing my hopes on Venugopal, whom I will be meeting shortly,” Anvar told reporters.

He expressed his disappointment with the way he has been treated by the Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, and noted that despite assurances, his party -- the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) -- has still not been granted even associate membership in the UDF.

“There were some discussions with leaders close to Satheesan. Earlier this month, the then UDF convenor, M.M. Hassan, told me that Satheesan, as UDF chairman, would make the announcement on May 15 or 16. But nothing happened,” said Anvar.

On Tuesday, Satheesan had said: “Let Anvar make his intentions clear; we will look into it.”

Referring to his electoral clout, Anvar said: “When Priyanka Gandhi contested the November Lok Sabha bypolls from Wayanad, my Assembly segment Nilambur gave her a margin of over 65,000 votes. Later, using my influence, I helped bring two panchayats under Congress control. What more should I do?”

Anvar reiterated that his hopes now rest on his upcoming meeting with Venugopal. “If that doesn’t work out, the AITC will field a candidate in Nilambur. Everything will be clear in the next two days.”

A former Congress leader in Malappuram district, Anvar had contested and won from Nilambur as a Left-supported independent candidate in 2016 and 2021 before resigning in January this year.

“On Tuesday, when Satheesan said I should clarify my stand, I felt disrobed. Now I feel naked. I’m only asking to be allowed to wear my dress. What more should I do to even become an associate member of the UDF?” he asked.

