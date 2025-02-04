'Pushpa Impossible' actress Indraxi Kanjilal talks about her struggle days in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Indraxi Kanjilal, known for her role as Prarthana in the popular TV show "Pushpa Impossible" recently opened up about her initial struggling days in Mumbai.

She disclosed that she always dreamed of becoming an actress. Indraxi Kanjilal said,”I wanted to be an actress from a very young age. I used to watch a lot of television shows with my mom, and I admired the actors I saw in those shows. As I grew up, my passion for acting became stronger. I had always planned to start my career at 18 because I wanted to focus on my studies first. Interestingly, I started modeling at the age of 3, but my real journey began after my 12th finals."

Talking about how she got into acting, the diva revealed, "I went to watch the film Doctor Strange, and I received a call saying I was selected for an audition and a mock shoot in Mumbai. After the mock shoot, I started shooting for my debut show Pushpa Impossible and it has been a beautiful journey ever since. It has been three years now, and I have learned a lot along the way.”

Additionally, she did not face any issues convincing her family as her father (Mrinmoy Kanjilal) is also a well-known producer in Kolkata, "My father is from the entertainment industry, so he was very supportive of my decision. However, I always wanted to work in the Hindi industry and not in Bengali cinema. The real challenge was finding production houses and audition opportunities, but my parents were completely supportive, and I am very grateful for that.

Indraxi Kanjilal added that she was initially scared that people would judge her Hindi because of the Bengali accent. The actress stated, "I moved to Mumbai in May 2022 to work. It was nerve-wracking for me because I was afraid people would judge my Hindi due to my Bengali accent. During my mock shoot, people were semi-nice to me, but once I started working, I was scolded a lot because I was raw and didn't know how to express emotions properly. I had no knowledge of the camera, but I was determined to learn.”

