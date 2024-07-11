Purab Kohli reunites with Kenneth Desai after 26 yrs in '36 Days’

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor Purab Kohli, who has reunited after 26 years with Kenneth Desai, for the upcoming series ‘36 Days’ has reflected back on their journey together, saying it’s lovely that our paths have converged.

The actor-duo was last seen sharing the screen space in the cult classic television series of the late 90's titled ‘Hip Hip Hurray’.

Speaking about their journey, Purab said: “Reconnecting with Kenny on the sets of ‘36 Days’ after over two and a half decades has been truly special.”

“We first worked together in my early days of acting -- in the late 90s, where he was our strict maths teacher. It’s lovely that our paths have converged after all these years, and coming together again in such a compelling project feels very good, and our roles share a relationship that is quite different from what we shared in our show back in the days,” shared the ‘Airlift’ actor.

He further said: “I’ve grown a lot as an actor and an individual, and acting scenes with him as a more mature person was very interesting. Working alongside Kenny has always been a pleasure. There’s a deep respect I have for his talent, which translates effortlessly into his performance. I’m excited for viewers to witness this dynamic between us once more, this time it's really on a different scale on our very exciting series -- 36 Days.”

In ‘36 Days’, Kenneth portrays Denzel Machado, a talented painter, whose life takes a dark turn after a tragic loss, leading him to retreat into seclusion in Goa.

Meanwhile, Purab takes on the role of Dr Rishi Jaykar, an accomplished doctor navigating personal and professional turmoil with his wife Radhika in their tumultuous life in Goa.

Directed by Vishal Furia, ‘36 Days’, which is an official Indian adaptation of the Welsh drama ‘35 Diwrnod’, features Neha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sushant Divgikar, Shruti Seth, Sharib Hashmi, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. Set against the backdrop of a serene suburban housing estate in Goa, the thriller takes viewers through a complex maze of lies, deceit, romance, and intrigue, as a mysterious woman shakes up the neighbourhood after entering the scene.

‘36 Days’ will be streaming from July 12 on Sony LIV.

