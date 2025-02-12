Punjab’s farms produce over 14 crore fish seed annually: Minister

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (IANS) Punjab Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Wednesday said the state has witnessed growth in the Fisheries sector with the implementation of a slew of measures to enhance fish production and aquaculture development.

The state government’s fish seed farms are producing over 14 crore high-quality fish seeds annually, which are being provided to farmers at subsidised rates.

He said 16 government fish seed farms, 11 fish feed mills and seven laboratories are dedicated to the fish farmers and 14.74 crore fish seedlings have been produced up to December 2024, which was 13.90 crore in 2023.

The state has 43,973 acres under fish farming and 181,188 tons of fish production is being obtained from natural waters, private and panchayati ponds.

The minister said the state’s youth and women have been encouraged to adopt fisheries as an occupation and a financial benefit of 40 to 60 per cent of a unit cost has been extended for adopting various projects.

Financial assistance of around Rs 27 crore has been granted to more than 500 beneficiaries under various projects including bringing new areas under fish and shrimp farming, establishing of Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS), biofloc culture system, purchasing vehicles for the transport of fish and its products, fish feed mill, fish kiosk, etc.

Elementary training in fish and shrimp farming is also being imparted free of cost every month. Technical assistance for pond preparation, seed stocking, fish rearing and harvesting is also being provided, he added.

To bring the blue revolution in the state, Khudian said the department has adopted modern techniques and ramped up infrastructure to enhance fish production and aquaculture development within the state, aiming to boost the income of farmers.

The state infrastructure has been strengthened by the establishment of a new government fish seed farm at Killian Wali village in Fazilka district and a new retail fish market at Ghalauri village in Patiala district. Highlighting the potential and scope of development of the fisheries sector, the minister urged the state farmers to adopt the allied sector to increase their income.

He said that six fish and shrimp farmers of the state were felicitated by the Union government on the eve of the 76th Republic Day in New Delhi.

