Punjab to provide free stroke treatment of Rs 6 lakh

Chandigarh, Oct 29 (IANS) Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday announced a transformative collaboration between the state, Christian Medical College (CMC) Ludhiana, and India Medtronic Private Ltd, a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership, to combat the rising cases of stroke by creating a streamlined stroke care pathway by providing free tertiary care treatment of Rs 6 lakh.

On the occasion of World Stroke Day, the minister emphasised that the partnership underscores the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that the people of Punjab have access to the highest quality of medical care.

“The collaboration between the government of Punjab, CMC Ludhiana, and Medtronic marks a significant milestone in healthcare innovation. With a clear focus on improving access to critical care, this initiative aims to reduce stroke-related deaths and disabilities, setting a new standard for stroke management in India,” he said.

The minister informed that the partnership introduces a “Hub and Spoke model” for stroke care, designed to improve patient outcomes by providing rapid and coordinated care.

CMC Ludhiana, India’s first advanced stroke centre certified by the World Stroke Organization and NABH, will serve as the central “Hub” for advanced stroke treatment, he said, adding a network of government hospitals and medical colleges across the state will act as “Spoke” centres, entrusted for providing immediate care and stabilising stroke patients before referring them to the “Hub” for advanced interventions, including mechanical thrombectomy.

Speaking at the launch, the minister emphasised the importance of addressing the increasing incidence of stroke in the state.

“Stroke has become a growing concern in Punjab, and we needed an innovative approach to tackle this. This partnership is a critical step in transforming stroke care in the state. This initiative will save many families from going into poverty due to out-of-pocket expenses on stroke treatment as all the treatment and care cost of around Rs 6 lakh is going to be free of charge for the general public,” he said.

Jeyaraj D. Pandian, Principal and Professor of Neurology at CMC Ludhiana and President of the World Stroke Organization, highlighted that advanced clinical trials, including DAWN and DEFUSE-III, have extended the treatment window for mechanical thrombectomy up to 24 hours after the onset of symptoms in ischemic stroke.

“This expanded window will allow us to treat more stroke patients effectively, significantly reducing disability and improving their quality of life,” Pandian added.

Mandeep Singh Kumar, Managing Director and Vice President of Medtronic India lauded the initiative, stating: “This partnership reflects the potential of public-private collaboration in addressing critical healthcare challenges. By integrating advanced medical technology with CMC Ludhiana’s expertise and the government’s healthcare infrastructure, we are confident that this model will bring about a substantial improvement in stroke care across Punjab.”

