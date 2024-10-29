Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Delhi secure first outright win with bonus point victory over Assam

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Delhi earned a dominant 10-wicket victory over Assam on Tuesday in the third round of the Ranji Trophy, marking their first outright win of the 2024-25 season. The victory came with a bonus point, secured by openers Sanat Sangwan and Gagan Vats as they comfortably chased down the target of 59 runs without losing a wicket.

Delhi’s triumph not only boosts their standing in the points table but also builds momentum for the remainder of the season.

Delhi’s win became nearly certain at the start of the final day, with Assam struggling at 44 for three overnight. Within the first 10 minutes of play on Tuesday, Assam lost three quick wickets, slumping to 45 for six.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar, who scored a valiant 76 not out, provided a lone spark in an otherwise struggling lineup, but a lack of support from his teammates meant Assam was bowled out for 182, leaving Delhi with a modest target of 59 runs.

Delhi’s bowlers capitalised early on Day 1, setting the tone for the match with disciplined spells that restricted Assam to a manageable total of 330 through Ghadigaonkar's 162 and Sibsankar Roy’s 59 first-innings performance, but Delhi maintained control, aided by a balanced contribution from their batsmen and an aggressive bowling strategy.

Set to join India’s squad for the upcoming third Test against New Zealand, Rana showcased his potential by consistently bowling tight spells and claimed 5-80, though he was on the receiving end of several dropped catches. Rana also missed a caught-and-bowled opportunity against Ghadigaonkar, which allowed Assam to prolong their innings.

After the bowling brilliance, Rana showcased his batting skills too after Delhi found themselves in trouble in the first innings. Delhi were reduced to 182 for 6, and he with Sumit Mathur stitched a partnership of 99 runs for the sixth wicket to hold the fortress for the hosts. Thakur with Siddhant Sharma partnered for 166 runs off 235 deliveries for the eighth wicket and helped Delhi take the initial lead of 124 runs.

In just his second outing, left-arm spinner Mathur, who took nine wickets in his Ranji debut against Odisha the previous season, achieved his first first-class hundred. Not far from the three-figure mark was Siddhant, a left-arm seamer in his third game. He helped Delhi reach 454 with an 89.

The home team was behind 116 runs in the first innings with four wickets remaining when the umpires called for stumps on Sunday evening. The situation had drastically changed by Monday night; Assam was struggling at 44 for three in the second innings in addition to having given up a 124-run advantage. Before attempting to win, Delhi must first overcome an 80-run deficit to be able to bat again.

Resuming at 44/3 on Day 4, Assam's chances slipped quickly as Delhi's bowlers took control. Ghadigaonkar’s lone resistance helped Assam inch closer to the deficit, but once Assam folded for 182, Delhi’s openers wrapped up the chase in just over 16 overs.

The Assam wicketkeeper-batter emerged as the standout player for his team, scoring an unbeaten 76. His resilient knock was the main reason Assam managed to avoid an innings defeat, but ultimately he lacked the necessary support to challenge Delhi

Delhi’s openers displayed composure in their chase, efficiently scoring the required 59 runs to complete the victory with all wickets intact. Their confident approach ensured Delhi secured a bonus point.

Delhi’s fielding was not without faults, as the team dropped several catches, particularly off Harshit Rana’s bowling. These errors extended Assam’s innings and provided some relief for Ghadigaonkar and the lower order. However, Delhi’s bowlers regrouped and eventually closed out Assam’s innings just before lunch, with Sangwan and Vats ensuring a swift end to the chase.

Brief scores:

Assam 330 & 182 all out in 42 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 76 not out, Swarupam Purkayastha 25; Siddhant Sharma 3-24, Money Grewal 3-50) lost to Delhi 454 & 62 for no loss in 16.1 overs (Sanat Sangwan 34 not out, Gagan Vats 25 not out) by 10 wickets.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.