Punjab MP Vikramjit Sahney seeks parity in fund allocation for sports

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Member of Parliament from Punjab, on Thursday drew attention to critical disparities in the allocation of funds under the Khelo India Scheme.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Sahney said Punjab with 19 athletes among the national contingent of 117 representing 16 per cent of India's Olympic participants has shown exceptional commitment and talent.

“Despite the performance, the state has received a disproportionately low allocation of Rs 78 crore, which constitutes merely 3.6 per cent of the total Khelo India Scheme funding. This allocation starkly contrasts with other states that received Rs 438 crore in Khelo India and have contributed only two athletes in the Paris Olympics,” he said.

He said that it becomes a matter of concern that such imbalances in funding could hinder the development and future success of athletes from states like Punjab.

“It is essential to provide adequate funding to sports initiatives because the youth are our demographic dividend. They should be engaged in pursuits like sports rather than falling prey to vices such as drugs. Only then can we achieve inclusive human development,” Sahney added.

