Punjab govt demolishes several illegal properties of drug peddlers

Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) The Punjab government on Thursday demolished several illegal properties across the state under Yudh Nashian Virudh Campaign, giving a major blow to the drug traffickers and reaffirming its commitment to making Punjab a drug-free state.

In such a major operation, the Amritsar Corporation, with the support of the Punjab Police, demolished two-storied houses and shops constructed by drug traffickers using JCB machines.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar oversaw the operation, sending a message against drug trafficking. The demolished properties belonged to two drug traffickers -- Gurmeet Singh and Sandeep Singh, alias Sonu.

Three cases have been registered against Gurmeet Singh with 325 grams of smack and 350 grams of heroin seized. Sandeep Singh has four cases registered against him, including three at Sarai Amanat Khan and cases of Anti-Narcotics Force in Mohali.

In another operation, continuing its crackdown on illegal properties owned by drug peddlers, the Khanna Police, in collaboration with Municipal Council authorities, demolished six structures in the local meat market.

These properties were built by illegally encroaching on Municipal Council land and allegedly financed with drug money. The demolition was carried out smoothly, with sufficient police personnel deployed to maintain order and prevent disturbances.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav led the operation and said that the demolition followed reports from the Municipal Council about illegal encroachments by six drug peddlers.

She highlighted that two brothers, Aslam and Sunil, known as major drug peddlers in the area, are already facing five drug-related cases.

Sunil Baba is currently in judicial custody, while Aslam is absconding. Other notorious smugglers, including Shindi, Mohendro, Pappu, and Gulshan, also faced cases related to drug trafficking and illegal liquor trade.

Their illegal properties have been razed, and police teams are working round the clock to apprehend the absconding peddlers. Additionally, the Khanna Police had frozen three properties belonging to drug peddlers in the Payal sub-division on Wednesday, SSP Yadav added.

