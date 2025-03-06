Palak Muchhal talks about Women’s empowerment and PM Modi's vision for developed India

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Playback singer and lyricist Palak Muchhal shared her thoughts on International Women’s Day, emphasizing the importance of women contributing to society.

Speaking to IANS, she stated, “I would like to urge everyone, whether you're a doctor, engineer, or working in any other field, to share some of your achievements with those around you. As long as you're capable, it’s your responsibility to help others, especially those who are less fortunate.”

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India, she noted that women have been a significant part of this vision. Palak pointed out that the opportunities given to women, the trust shown in them, and the resources made available for their progress are crucial factors driving the country towards a more prosperous future. “The more we focus on women’s education and employment, the more progress society will make,” Muchhal added.

When asked about the challenges she faced in her career, the singer emphasized the importance of helping children who require surgeries, for which her charitable efforts have received much support from government bodies and the public. She expressed her gratitude for the continued blessings and cooperation, especially from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that she hopes to continue singing for those in need for the rest of her life.

Palak Muchhal concluded by saying, "When women are empowered, they motivate others, creating a ripple effect that can transform society."

On the professional front, the singer has lent her voice to popular Hindi films, including ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ ‘Aashiqui 2,’ ‘Kick,’ ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,’ ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.’ She is widely known for the track "Kaun Tujhe" from ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.’

