Punjab faces brunt of war, needs special package: CM Mann

Chandigarh, May 10 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday pleaded the case of the state for a special package as it always faced the brunt of war from across the border.

Putting forth his view in the all-party meeting called by state Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the Chief Minister said, “Whether it is war or any other exigency, Punjab and Punjabis are always at the forefront.”

He said Punjab always face the first brunt during every war and escalations, adding the state needs special treatment for its enormous contribution.

Mann called upon all the parties to make concerted efforts for this noble cause so that Punjab can be a frontrunner state in the country, adding that the state government will raise this issue with the Union government.

The Chief Minister said that besides being the food bowl of the country, Punjab has always been its sword arm, but its contribution has been hitherto ignored.

“It is high time that all the political parties should sink their differences and seek a special package for the state by rising above the party lines,” he said.

Mann said this is imperative to further give a much-needed push to the development and prosperity of the state.

The Chief Minister further said all the political parties should unite for the cause of the state and its people so that the interests of Punjab can be safeguarded.

Mann welcomed the leaders of the political parties for coming on short notice during this hour of need. He called upon them to show a united stand during the hour of crisis for the betterment of the state and its people.

The Chief Minister said the package should be given on the lines of one given to Jammu-Kashmir and others. He said the state will also raise the demand for border area allowance for doctors, teachers, anganwadi and other workers posted in border districts with the government of India.

“It is the need of the hour for giving a major fillip to the development and progress of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced that from Sunday, he will be visiting the border areas of the state to assess the ground-level situation.

He said Punjab, especially the border regions, has suffered a lot due to the mounting tension between the countries.

Mann said those brave hearts who had suffered huge losses during the bombardment and others will be duly compensated by the state government.

