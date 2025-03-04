Punjab Congress slams CM Mann for 'ignoring' farmers

Chandigarh, March 4 (IANS) With the police raiding houses of farmer leaders in view of the protest in Chandigarh on Wednesday, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for "ignoring" farmers.

On Tuesday, Warring accused the Chief Minister of arrogance and dismissive behaviour towards the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

He said rather than engaging in constructive discussions to resolve the farmers' grievances, the government has resorted to conducting raids on the residences of farm leaders.

"This reveals the Aam Aadmi Party's role as a mere extension of the BJP, persistently betraying the trust and interests of Punjab's farming community," Warring said in a statement.

Exposing the "shortcomings" of the government, the Member of Parliament said, "For the past three years, the Aam Aadmi Party has utterly failed to fulfil the commitments it made to the people of Punjab. Now, after facing a crushing defeat in Delhi, they are desperately trying to shift focus with half-hearted initiatives like their pretentious anti-drug campaign, which is nothing but a staged drama."

Warring questioned the government's "mishandling" of the ongoing farmer struggles. "The Chief Minister needs to remember that farmers are not his adversaries. They are the backbone of our economy and the foundation of Punjab's prosperity. When farmers prosper, Punjab thrives, markets flourish, small traders earn, and households benefit. Yet, instead of respecting their contributions, this government has resorted to arresting them. Is this how you treat those who feed the nation?" he said.

Slamming CM Mann for "lack of leadership", he said, "For over a year, our farmers have been protesting, and tragically, one leader has even put his life at stake for the cause. Yet, the Chief Minister has refused to listen to their concerns."

