Maoist camp demolished in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, arms cache seized

Ranchi, March 4 (IANS) In a major success for security forces in Jharkhand, police and paramilitary personnel in West Singhbhum have seized a cache of arms and ammunition during an anti-Maoist operation in the forested region of the district, officials said on Tuesday.

A Maoist camp was also demolished during the operation.

They said that two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), each weighing 10 kg and meant to target security forces, were defused.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said the operation was carried out in the Husipi forest under the Tonto police station area. A country-made pistol, two carbines, a rifle, a 10 kg IED, 58 detonators, and other items were recovered from a Maoist weapons cache, which was allegedly stockpiled to target security forces.

Top leaders of the CPI-Maoist outfit -- Misir Besra, Anmol, Mochu, Anal, Asim Mandal, Ajay Mahto, Sagen Angaria, and Ashwin -- are reportedly active in the Saranda and Kolhan regions along with their cadres. Security forces have been conducting a sustained crackdown against them.

This is the latest in a series of successful operations in Jharkhand. On February 24, security forces demolished a Maoist camp in the Tonto police station area, recovering 10 weapons, including a US-made M-16 rifle and over 500 rounds of ammunition.

In another operation on March 1, police in Chatra district arrested Aakraman Ganjhu, known by multiple aliases -- Brahmadev, Awadh, and Ram Vinayak -- the second-in-command of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), along with three associates.

The raid led to the seizure of three 9mm pistols, a US-made M-16 AI rifle, an SLR rifle, two .315 bore rifles, three 7.62mm country-made pistols, and additional firearms. More than 5,000 bullets, multiple magazines, seven mobile phones, a vehicle, and other items were also recovered.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the anti-Maoist operations in the country are in the final stages and that Maoism will be completely eradicated by the end of March 2026.

