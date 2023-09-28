Punjab CM vows to realise dreams of Bhagat Singh

Khatkar Kalan (Punjab), Sep 28 (IANS) Pledging to make Punjab a frontrunner in the country, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday vowed to realise dream of Shaheed Bhagat Singh by ensuring holistic development of state.

At the very outset, the Chief Minister felicitated family members of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Addressing the gathering during the state-level function to mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, he said the government will realise the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and ensure that no one from the state migrate abroad.

He said the necessary steps are already being taken by the state and no stone will be further left unturned for it.

Mann said the government has already put the wheels in motion to start reverse migration in the state.

The Chief Minister announced to make relevant changes in the school curriculum for keeping the younger generations abreast about the lives, philosophy and teachings of great Sikh Gurus, seers, saints, prophets and martyrs.

He said the youth should take inspiration from these noble souls for which necessary changes in syllabus of schools will be made. This will help perpetuating the glorious legacy of the state amongst our coming generations.

The Chief Minister said today is not a normal function but a celebration of birthday of the greatest legend in the world. He said at the age when youth demands gifts from their parents, Shaheed Bhagat Singh sought freedom for his motherland from the British.

He said this is the biggest day in the life of every Indian adding that this day has special significance in his life.

The Chief Minister said Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a well-read leader who was always worried about the welfare of people. He said the iconic martyr had played a great role in emancipating the country from clutches of British imperialism.

Mann reminded the people that when the great national heroes and martyrs were waging war against the atrocious British regime some traitors were siding with the imperialist forces, adding that no one remembers such people now.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.