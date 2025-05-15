Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu wrap up ‘Glory’ on a ‘glorious’ note

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The shooting of the sports drama ‘Glory’ has wrapped up, and its lead actors, Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu, shared that a lot of hard work, blood, sweat, and even injuries went into making it.

Pulkit took to his Instagram Stories to share a snapshot from the wrap-up celebration — a red and black cake designed like a boxing ring, complete with gloves, and the words ‘Glory Season 1 Wrap’ written on it.

The actor captioned it: “Season Wrap!! A lot of people's hard work went into this one! Feeling overwhelmed by the rush, adrenaline and excitement of being on this set!! Can't wait for the world to witness our passion!! (sic).”

Divyenndu shared a series of pictures from the wrap-up, featuring the themed cake and a group shot with the entire cast and crew.

He wrote: So ya, that’s a Glorious wrap on GLORY!!! Blood.. Sweat.. Tears.. Laughs.. Injuries.. n what not.. we all gave it all.!!! We fought for GLORY quite literally. Working with this amazing team these amazing individuals was a sheer treat and an honour!!! (sic).”

The actor added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart Some very dear faces and names missing here! @pulkitsamrat @suvindervicky @sayanigupta @kashmiraofficial and many many more!! (sic).”

“Glory,” a sports crime drama, marks Pulkit’s debut on the OTT platform. In this thrilling series, the actor takes on the challenging role of a boxer. The series, directed by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, is produced by Atomic Films. Alongside Pulkit, it also stars Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky in significant roles.

Talking about Divyenndu, he will next be seen in “Donali” alongside Barun Sobti. The show is directed by E Niwas. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Yashpal Sharma and others. Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the upcoming series shot across Madhya Pradesh.

