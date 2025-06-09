Puja Sharma gears up for a powerful comeback after 7 Years with 'Jhanak'

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actress Puja Sharma is all ready for a powerful comeback after a long gap of 7 years with the show "Jhanak". She will be seen in a new gray avatar as Kanka in Star Plus’ latest outing.

Following a leap in "Jhanak" we are introduced to Kanka - a powerful force within a tribal community, who does not trust outsiders one bit. However, she holds a soft spot for the head of the tribe- a glimpse into her emotional side in an otherwise fierce personality.

Speaking about her character, she shared, “Kanka doesn’t play nice — and I love that about her.” Puja added that it was the kind of role she was waiting for.

Sharing how her latest role is different from her previous characters, Puja stated, “I’ve played positive leads before, but Kanka is raw, volatile, and emotionally layered."

Revealing her personal connection with the drama, the diva added, “What made it even more special is how personal it felt. I grew up in Jharkhand, surrounded by tribal women who worked in our home — strong, grounded women whose spirit I’ve always admired. I didn’t need to ‘prepare’ for Kanka — I just had to feel her.”

Calling her break from the screen crucial, Puja revealed that it made her sharper, and more grounded.

"But yes, I missed the chaos of sets, the adrenaline of performance. I needed something bold to come back for — and Jhanak gave me just that," she added.

Puja's acting journey started back in 2008 with another Star Plus show "Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna,“ making it a full-circle moment for her.

She further has some popular shows to her credit, including "Naagin", "Jyoti", "Dil Se Dil Tak", "Mere Angne Mein", and "Devon Ke Dev Mahadev".

Furthermore, Puja has been a part of many ad campaigns for brands like Surf Excel, Sugarfree, Zomato, Sapat Adulsa, Celkon Phones, and Classmate Notebooks.

