((PUBLISH AT 10 AM ON SEPTEMBER 8)) Manoj Bajpayee reveals if he wishes to do a romantic role like his contemporaries

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Critically acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed whether he wishes to do a romantic role, just like his contemporaries.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Bajpayee was asked, "These days, a lot of actors from your era are doing romantic films. Do you also wish to do any kind of romantic role?"

Speaking to IANS, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor said: "Definitely you can't imagine me doing a 25-year-old falling in love with a 20-year-old girl. I will personally not touch or take that kind of risk in this life. But if there is a good script and the role is age-appropriate, why not? Love doesn't limit itself to age, right? So, if there is a very fine script which has a romantic story about two middle-aged people, why not."

Talking to us, Bajpayee also shared if he had been typecast in middle-class characters.

Bajpayee revealed that he enjoys embracing real-life, middle-class characters, which strike a chord with the audience.

He added that observing everyday personalities brings authenticity to his roles, making acting a rich and fulfilling experience.

Bajpayee said: "I enjoy doing these roles, I enjoy playing common people because I relate to them. Each and every character that I read, I feel like I have seen them somewhere - in real life, in a documentary, in my initial days in Mumbai, in the train. When we were in theatre, observation was a big, big exercise for us."

Recalling his theatre days, 'The Family Man' actor added: "Once I spoke to a director and I said, 'We can't be observing all the time, people will eventually beat us up - Why are you looking at me? '" He made it very easy, he said, "Observation is such a big part of an actor's personality that even if he is not looking at someone, he is observing. So, make it a part of your personality". So we actors are like that- we are observers of our own life, we are observers of people's life, what's happening in society."

