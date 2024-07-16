Public beta for iOS 18, other Apple software updates now live

San Francisco, July 16 (IANS) Apple has made its new iOS 18 and other software updates available in public beta that come with several new features.

Among the features are a set of customisation options, new text effects, the ability to lock and hide apps, manage Mail inbox, introduction of iMessages over satellite, a redesign of the Photos app and more.

One can download iOS 18 on models like iPhone 11,12, 13, 14 and 15 series, along with iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).

App icons and widgets appear even sleeker with a new Dark look.

“New writing tools and language capabilities help you write, summarise longer text, and prioritise notifications,” said the company.

The Beta users can create images and ‘Genmoji' for conversations, or revisit favourite moments with their own memory movies.

The major release will be available this fall as a free software update.

Some features will not be available in certain countries. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta this fall.

On iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, iOS 18 introduces Apple Intelligence, which draws on your personal context to give you intelligence that’s most helpful and relevant for you.

“Help make the next releases of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS and HomePod software our best yet,” said Apple.

As a member of the Apple Beta Software Programme, “you can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think”, the company added.

The new features were revealed during Apple’s ‘WWDC 2024’ event last month.

