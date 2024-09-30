Provocative and full of hatred: KC Tyagi slams Kharge's remarks on PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Senior Janata Dal (United) leader K.C. Tyagi on Monday criticised Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning that such "provocative" statements would only "ruin his image."

During a poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, Kharge, who nearly fainted while addressing the crowd, regained strength and made a comment about staying alive long enough to see PM Modi's 'removal from power'.

"We will fight to restore statehood. I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power," Kharge said on Sunday.

Reacting to this, K.C. Tyagi said, "The statement given by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is controversial, full of hatred, and provocative. Holding such a high position, he should not use such language for the Prime Minister."

Tyagi supported Kharge's right to oppose Prime Minister as well as BJP's policies but cautioned against making such comments.

"By giving such statements, he is ruining his image," Tyagi said. He further added that despite Kharge's pointed remarks, "PM Modi has prayed for his long life."

Tyagi also responded to a recent post by Kharge on social media platform X regarding the caste census, where the latter accused the BJP of opposing the caste census and urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to prioritise it.

The JD-U leader took a jab at the Congress, stating that the party had long ignored demands for a caste census during its time in power.

"For the last 50 years, leaders from the Samajwadi movement, including Karpuri Thakur and Nitish Kumar, have been calling for a caste census, but the Congress government never paid attention," he said.

He also shared a word of praise for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying, "Ultimately, Nitish Kumar is the first leader in the country who successfully conducted the caste census in Bihar."

