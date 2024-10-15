Protests turn violent after official commits suicide in Kerala (Lead)

Kannur, Oct 15 (IANS) The opposition parties, including Congress and the BJP, on Tuesday, clashed with police at several places after the suicide of the Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Naveen Babu, as CPI-M leader P. P. Divya made serious corruption charges against him.

The Congress and BJP workers clashed with the police when they were protesting demanding the resignation of Divya. The workers in Kannur had also blocked roads and demanded the resignation of Divya.

Naveen Babu was found hanging in his home while his wife was waiting for him at the Chengannur railway station. He was recently transferred to his home district Pathanamthitta.

Locals said that Babu was deeply hurt when at his send-off function held on Monday, Divya, the Kannur district panchayath president made serious corruption charges against him. Divya had not been invited to the function and had barged in.

Divya said that a person had approached her to speak to Babu with regards to the sanctioning of a petrol pump station despite several requests, which he (Babu) had not been giving.

“Just two days before his retirement, Babu gave the sanction. I know how the sanction was given and I reveal all the details in two days,” he said.

CPI-M Kannur district committee secretary M.V. Jayarajan said the incident could have been avoided and Divya need not have made the remarks. “We will demand a thorough probe with the state government,” he said.

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan said it is a very painful incident and there has been not a single complaint against him.

“He was a very credible officer and took responsibilities and did the job to the utmost satisfaction of all. I have asked the Kannur district collector to conduct a probe and report it,” said Rajan.

Meanwhile, a letter written by Prasanth, the person who had applied for the petrol pump to the Chief Minister stating that the ADM had asked a bribe of Rs one lakh to give the sanction.

However, reports have surfaced that the person who applied for the petrol pump was a colleague of Divya’s husband.

The applicant Prasanth is also related to top CPI-M leaders.

State BJP President K. Surendran said the need of the hour is for Divya to quit her post and face a probe. “The entire episode happened in the presence of the Kannur district collector and the police should take a statement from the collector. The police should probe the role of Divya,” said Surendran.

A BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas said that the entire case has to be probed as it involves bribery.

“How come Divya being a people’s representative kept quiet over bribe? She should report the matter. These things need to be probed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the autopsy of Babu has been completed and the body will be taken to his home town Pathanamthitta.

