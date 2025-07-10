Probe into Dharmasthala murders to begin soon: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru, July 10 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Thursday that an investigation into the alleged Dharmasthala murders will be taken up once the complainant comes forward and records his statement with the police.

Dharmasthala is one of Karnataka’s most prominent Hindu pilgrimage centres.

Speaking to the media, Parameshwara said that the police are currently examining the allegations, which include claims of disposing of the bodies of women who were allegedly raped and murdered.

One person has complained on behalf of an unidentified man. However, the individual making the allegations has not filed the complaint himself. That person must come forward and give a statement, the minister said.

“Otherwise, there will be a procedural lapse on the part of the police, and the case won’t hold. There should be no technical failure. The police are currently looking into the matter. We will have to wait and see how things unfold. The individual making these allegations must file a formal complaint and record their statement. Everything must take place within the legal framework. Only after that can we respond,” Parameshwara added.

Earlier, in a complaint submitted to the Mangaluru Superintendent of Police through advocates Ojaswi Gowda and Sachin Deshpande, the unidentified person claimed that he was threatened with death and forced to bury the bodies of several raped and murdered women, as well as other victims and pieces of evidence, in Dharmasthala village and surrounding areas.

He requested that the police exhume the bodies in his presence.

The complainant also sought protection for himself and his family. He is currently in hiding with his family in a neighbouring state.

According to his statement, he fled Dharmasthala 11 years ago. He further alleged that the bodies of the women showed clear signs of sexual assault. They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries suggesting violent acts.

