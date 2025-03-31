Priyanka Chopra's Jaipur trip includes a visit to the Hawa Mahal

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) As we informed you earlier, Priyanka Chopra is currently visiting Jaipur and it seems like the diva is making the most of her time there.

On day 2 of her trip, PeeCee paid a visit to the iconic Hawa Mahal. She took to her Insta stories and shared a couple of sneak peeks.

While her first post was a video of the crowded streets of Jaipur, the second was a picture of the 'so beautiful' Hawa Mahal.

Yesterday, Priyanka introduced us to the new “friend” she made in Jaipur.

Taking to her IG stories, PeeCee treated her InstaFam with a string of glimpses. The first was taken from the top of what seemed to be a building showcasing the nightlights of the city. She captioned the post, “Gorgeous” along with a geotag of “Jaipur, Rajasthan.”

Next was a video of a portrait and in the backdrop we could hear, “View from my bed. Gorgeous.”

Priyanka further shared a clip of a peacock sauntering around the garden and Priyanka welcomed it with “Good morning friend.”

However, the reason for the diva's visit to the Pink City is still not known.

On the professional front, Priyanka is presently occupied with SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated drama, 'SSMB29'.

Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, the project will star Mahesh Babu as the protagonist. Mahesh Babu's role in the drama is believed to be inspired by Lord Hanuman.

Going by the reports, the ambitious project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 900–Rs 1,000 crores. The much-awaited drama is expected to be made in two parts.

This yet-to-be-titled flick is being shot in Odisha.

For the unversed, 'SSMB29' will mark Priyanka's comeback to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. Her last Tollywood outing was P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic entertainer 'Apuroopam'.

