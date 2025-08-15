Priyanka Chopra wishes in-laws Denise & Paul Kevin Jonas on 40 years of marital bliss

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra has more than one reason to celebrate today. Along with Independence Day, it also happens to be the marriage anniversary of her in-laws, Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas.

Wishing them 40 years of marital bliss, PeeCee wrote on social media: "What a special day for so many reasons..@papakjonas @mamadjonas you both are such a wonderful example of love, honour and true partnership. Happy 40 years together...we love you so much."

The 'Barfi' actress also shared a gamut of photos from the family celebration, where she was seen looking all chic in a green silk gown.

It was also her maternal uncle and aunt's 43rd anniversary. Commemorating the occasion, Priyanka wrote: "@vimlaakhouri and Vimal ( mamu) you have so much love that you share with every single person around you. Thank you for always being in my corner. Happy 43rd anniversary."

"Wishing a Happy birthday to the best of the best @joejonas," PeeCee wished her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, on his birthday.

The diva concluded by wishing everyone Happy Independence Day, "Happy Independence Day my beloved India. 🇮🇳 With Gratitude."

On the work front, PeeCee will next be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's "SSMB29".

On Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, the 'RRR' maker teased that the first reveal of the GlobeTrotter will be unveiled by November 2025.

Disclosing the reason behind not sharing any insights from the highly anticipated movie on Mahesh Babu’s birthday, Rajamouli shared a statement that read: “Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice."

