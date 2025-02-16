Priyanka Chopra says 'bye bye to the wedding nails'

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Seems like Priyanka Chopra is back to her work mode after attending her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding in Mumbai, where she was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws.

Recently, PeeCee took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a video of getting her nails done. "Bye bye wedding nails.." she wrote in the caption. It seems like the 'Desi girl' is prepping to shoot for her next.

The reports suggest that PeeCee has been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu's next, titled ‘SSMB29’ for now. The highly-anticipated project is being helmed by 'RRR' maker SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was papped at the Mumbai airport today as she was headed to Hyderabad, most likely to shoot for "SSMB29". The diva garnered a lot of eyeballs in a neon green co-ord set. She further took to her Instagram stories to share a short clip after landing in Hyderabad. However, the movie buffs are still awaiting an official confirmation.

Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, Mahesh Babu's role in the film is reported to be inspired by Lord Hanuman. If the reports are to be believed, the ambitious project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 900–Rs 1,000 crores. The highly-awaited drama is expected to be made in two parts.

"SSMB29" will mark Priyanka Chopra's return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She was last seen in P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic entertainer "Apuroopam". Aside from this, PeeCee's last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose's 2016 drama, "The Sky Is Pink".

Along with "SSMB29", Priyanka Chopra has joined hands with her husband Nick Jonas, and the Jonas brothers for a holiday film.

In addition to this, PeeCee will also be a part of the second season of her blockbuster show "Citadel".

