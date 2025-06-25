Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti thinks she's a Moana

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas' three-year-old daughter Malti Marie "insists" her name is Moana because she is such a big fan of the Disney character.

The actress described her daughter is a huge fan of princesses, in particular the titular character from the 2016 movie “Moana” and its 2024 sequel.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Priyanka said: "She introduces herself as Malti Marie Moana Chopra Jonas. She insists she's Moana. She insists it's her name, like officially her name in school. She says, 'I'm Malti Marie Moana.'"

Priyanka's daughter loves to dress up in the actress’ closet, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "She loves coming into my closet, wearing my shoes, seeing my dresses. She was with us when we were getting dressed for the Met Gala, and she put on my gloves and my hat and she said, 'Mama and Gaga are going to a ball, just like Cinderella.'"

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas recently said that Malti isn't impressed by his fame and loves it when he plays Moana with her.

He told People magazine: “She wants to play Moana and Maui with me, and that means more to me than anything else, is that time with her. And just the fact that I'm just Dad when I'm home, it means a lot.

"The best part about being a dad is you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all."

Up until last weekend, Nick had been starring in The Last Five Years on Broadway and had been enjoying "quiet family time" with Priyanka and Malti during their time in the Big Apple.

He told Extra: "We're loving just nice walks through Central Park, that quiet family time is such a good reset from being here at the theatre. As you saw when you saw the show, it's pretty intense at times."

"The schedule, eight shows a week, is a lot, but it actually allows for me to have time with them and be in one place, which when you're on the road you don't always get, so it's been a nice change of pace."

