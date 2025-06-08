Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie adorably does makeup, paints her tiny nails

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra, is already showing signs of becoming a little style icon. Recently, the adorable toddler was seen happily doing her own makeup and painting her tiny nails.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of photos featuring herself, husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Priyanka shared her top 20 moments from May dump, and it’s pure cuteness. The highlights include a family yacht outing in New York with little Malti, sweet nursery playdates, and precious scenes of Malti experimenting with makeup, painting her tiny nails, and having fun with dad Nick and the Jonas brothers.

In the first image, Priyanka and Nick, along with their daughter Malti, can be seen enjoying a meal on a yacht with a stunning view. The singer lovingly looks at his wife, who is holding little Malti. In the next, the couple is seen posing for a group picture with their friends. The third photo shows Nick holding his daughter’s hand while strolling with wife Priyanka. In one of the images, little Malti is seen applying makeup. Another photo captures Priyanka posing with her daughter. Sharing these images, the ‘Baywatch’ actress simply wrote, “May.”

Priyanka Chopra paired her recent post with Joe Jonas’ new track, ‘Heart By Heart.’

For those unfamiliar, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018, celebrating their union with both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies. In January 2022, they joyfully welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy. The couple frequently shares touching glimpses of their family life on social media. Despite her demanding career, including her role in the series Citadel, Priyanka always prioritizes spending quality time with her family.

Work-wise, the 42-year-old actress is currently working on 'SSMB 29', a much-awaited film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

