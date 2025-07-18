Priyanka Chopra prepares to get into ‘another year around the sun’ with gratitude

Mumbai, July 18(IANS): Actress Priyanka Chopra is feeling grateful and protected by universe on her 43rd birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming video on her birthday, showcasing her heart warming beach vacation moments with daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas.

The clip showed Malti enjoying quality time with her mom, while Nick and Priyanka stole the spotlight with romantic moments, including a sweet kiss.

Adding caption to her video Priyanka wrote, “As I prepare go into another year around the sun. On my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift and all of my incredible well wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude I go into 43 baby!” She added a heart and evil eye emoji to it.

Commenting on Priyanka’s video actress Tara Sharma wrote ‘A v Happy Birthday’ while Masaba Gupta commented ‘Happy Birthday’ with a heart emoji.

Prior to this Priyanka’s husband Nick had shared a video from the beach. Nick made video on Jonas Brothers new song titled “I Can't Lose”. It started with Nick standing at the beach by himself dressed in a sleeveless shirt paired with shorts and a baseball cap. It had the text overlay that read: “Without her” along with a sad face emoji.

On the acting front, Priyanka’s latest work includes “Head Of States”, directed by Ilya Naishuller, an action-comedy film. The actress will also be part of Krrish 4, which marks actor Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut.

Priyanka will also part of SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also part of the main cast. The actress has already shot for movie in Orissa.

