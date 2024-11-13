Priyanka Chopra generates a romantic conversation with ChatGPT

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has expressed her love for ChatGPT, generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a string of memes on her stories section. But what caught the eye was the one about ChatGPT. The meme was from the song “Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali” from the 1989 Salman Khan-starrer “Maine Pyar Kiya.”

In the clip, the superstar is lovingly holding his actress Bhagyashree and is mouthing the line “mere sawaalon ka… jawaab do.”

The meme had: “Me now a days” written on the top. On Salman, the tag was “me” and on Bhagyashree was “ChatGPT”.

Priyanka shared that she relates as she wrote: “Same OK Gn.”

On Tuesday, she shared her routine when she gets home from work.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a cute video of her beloved pet, Diana Chopra Jonas, playing with a stick. Alongside the clip, Priyanka wrote, “Me when I come home from work @dianaChopraJonas.”

The actress frequently shares adorable photos and videos of her pets. She also added Eric Carmen’s song "Hungry Eyes" to the video.

Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, are parents to three pets: Diana, Panda, and Gino.

Meanwhile, the actress, who is an avid social media user, recently shared a glimpse of her past week with fans.

She posted a series of photos from the week with a playful caption: “This past week was: 1) when the glam slaps, 2) oh hello pelvic bones, haven’t seen you for a while, 3) it’s almost that time, 4) skin prep before starting makeup, 5) so pretty, 6) ‘I’m a rainbow ghost’ – MM, 7) my daughter is funny!, 8) Diana’s eyes, 9) ‘My family, I gotchu everyone.’ I’m not crying... you are.”

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the upcoming comedy film “Heads of State”, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She’s also set to take on the role of a pirate in “The Bluff”, co-starring Karl Urban.

Additionally, the actress will return in the second season of her popular series, “Citadel.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.