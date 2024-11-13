November 13 holiday in Chennai for schools due to rain

All schools in Chennai are shut today, November 13, 2024, as the IMD issued a heavy rain warning for multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Villuppuram.

District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade declared a holiday for all the schools of Chennai due to the heavy rain forecast. According to the weather forecasting agency, heavy rain and temperatures between 25°C and 33°C are expected.

Heavy Rainfall Alert

Heavy rainfall alert has been issued today by Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villuppuram districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.

A whole system is persisting over the Bay of Bengal, so Chennai may experience heavy showers today and in the coming days. The city is going to witness a moderate to heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorms with maximum temperatures between 32-33°C and min at about 25°C.

People should not travel since they need to save themselves from these traffic jams and all the chaos. The companies must also ask their employees to work from home so that there is less public commute. Keep safe, Chennai!

