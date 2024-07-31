Priyanka Chopra is excited to use this 'wild' prop for her period drama ‘The Bluff’
Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy shooting for her upcoming movie ‘The Bluff’, is having a great time during the film’s schedule and seems to be enjoying every bit of it.
The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film which shows a vintage gun.
She wrote on the picture: “Wild! Our period appropriate props are so cool #thebluff #moviemaking.”
‘The Bluff’ is an American swashbuckler drama film which also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo.
The film is set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, and sees Priyanka in the role of a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.
Meanwhile, Priyanka’s film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ co-starring Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar recently completed 20 years. Priyanka Chopra celebrated the 20th anniversary of the film’s release as she shared a throwback photo on her Instagram.
In the picture she can be seen posing with Akshay and Salman. She wrote on the picture: “20 years of being Rani! Woah! Those brows tho.”
‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ was directed by David Dhawan and released in 2004. It quickly became a blockbuster hit. The film revolves around a love triangle involving Samir (played by Salman Khan), Rani (played by Priyanka Chopra), and Sunny (played by Akshay Kumar), blending comedy, romance, and a series of misunderstandings that keep audiences entertained all the time.
