Priyanka Chopra captures heartwarming moment of Nick and daughter Malti on Thanksgiving

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated a cozy Thanksgiving in London with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie.

She took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of the joyous occasion through a series of Instagram posts. PeeCee shared a series of images showcases an intimate celebration with her close family and friends. In the first image, Nick Jonas is seen lovingly kissing their daughter Malti on the forehead.

The second image showcases a paper-cut glass adorned with the word “Thanksgiving.” The post includes snapshots of their sumptuous Thanksgiving feast, which includes roasted turkey, apple pie, chocolate chip cookies, a tart, and an upside-down pineapple cake.

One of the photos showcases personalized gift bags from little Malti, complete with her name on them, while other shots highlight a name card representing the Jonas family beautifully placed on the dinner table.

Sharing these photos, Chopra wrote in the caption, “So grateful for the life we’re building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I’d like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years. It’s so important for a person to have champions and I’m very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.”

Meanwhile, the actress has recently wrapped up filming for season two of the Russo Brothers' "Citadel" in London. Earlier in the day, she shared a video marking the end of her shoot, giving fans a glimpse of her final moments on set.

The video featured her character’s name, “Nadia,” displayed on her chair, along with a file labelled with her initials, “PCJ.”

Priyanka was also seen holding a small coffee cup, capturing a candid moment from her farewell to the set.

She has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in “Heads of State.” Additionally, she is set to lead the upcoming film “The Bluff,” directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-starring Karl Urban.

