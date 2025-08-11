Private estate labourer killed in wild elephant attack in Gudalur; TN villagers protest inaction

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) In yet another case of man-animal conflict due to encroachments by humans and resultant habitat loss for wildlife, a 60-year-old plantation worker from Kerala was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Gudalur, Tamil Nadu, on Monday triggering protests from local residents over alleged inaction by the Forest Department.

The deceased, identified as Mani, a native of Oveli New Hope in Gudalur was employed at a private estate in the same area.

The incident occurred when he was on his way to work in the estate. A co-worker accompanying him managed to escape unhurt. Mani’s family had migrated from Palakkad, Kerala, to Gudalur several years ago in search of work.

According to eyewitnesses, the elephant, which has been straying into human settlements for the past 20 days, suddenly charged at the workers.

Locals allege that repeated complaints to the Forest Department to drive the animal back into the forest had gone unheeded.

Angry residents staged a protest at the site, refusing to allow removal of Mani’s body until officials assured them of concrete measures to deal with the elephant menace and provided adequate financial assistance to the bereaved family.

They accused the Forest Department of negligence, claiming no effective steps were taken despite the elephant causing widespread fear in the region.

Wild elephant incursions have been a recurring problem in Gudalur and other parts of the Nilgiris district, leading to multiple fatalities in recent years.

In January this year, a 55-year-old woman was killed in Pandalur after being attacked while collecting firewood. In April, a farmer in nearby Devarshola lost his life when a wild elephant entered his farmland. Last November, a daily wage labourer was trampled to death in Thorappalli village under similar circumstances.

Conservationists note that habitat loss, fragmentation of elephant corridors, and increasing human encroachment into forest areas are driving these animals into villages in search of food and water.

However, residents insist that the Forest Department should intensify patrolling, install early warning systems, and deploy trained kumki (tamed) elephants to safely drive away rogue animals.

Officials said efforts are being made to track and push the elephant back into the forest. Post-mortem examination of Mani’s body was conducted at Gudalur Government Hospital, after which it was handed over to his family for cremation.

