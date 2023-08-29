Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates Onam, says 'forced rest has its own advantages'

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who predominantly works in Tamil and Malayalam films, is celebrating Onam. The actor, who will be soon seen in the pan-India film ‘Salaar’, on Tuesday took to his social media to share pictures from his celebrations. He shared that though this was a forced break from work, he enjoyed the celebrations and the ‘advantages’ which came with the break.

The actor celebrated the festival of Onam in the true spirit of love and togetherness as he shared the pictures featuring his family members and close ones.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen dressed in a traditional mundu as he is all smiles posing for the camera. One of the pictures also shows him enjoying the traditional Sadhya off a banana leaf.

Sharing the pictures with his fans on social media, Prithviraj wrote in the caption, "Onam (heart emoji). I guess a forced rest has its own advantages".

Prithviraj is one of the biggest stars in Tamil and Malayalam cinema having received several awards including a National Film Award, 3 Kerala State Film Awards, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

The actor, who had 6 releases in 2022, will be soon seen in a slew of releases. He has a busy year ahead with the release of 'Salaar' in which he will be seen along with Prabhas. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel of ‘K.G.F.’ fame. He also has 'Bade Miya Chote Miya' and 'Aadujeevitham' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.