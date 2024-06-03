Princy Prajapati shares how dogs on 'Anupamaa' set eagerly await Rupali

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Child artiste Princy Prajapati, who essays Pari Shah in the popular television show 'Anupamaa', shared her experience working with television superstar Rupali Ganguly.

Princy’s character, Pari, is the daughter of Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) and Paritosh (Gaurav Sharma) and the granddaughter of Rupali Ganguly’s character in the show.

Sharing her experience, Princy said: "It's always fun to be on set. Spending time with Rupali is filled with joy and happiness. She's so kind and playful. I get to learn so much while with her. She is very humble to everyone on set. It's amazing to see how even the dogs around our set wait for her and welcome her with so much love when she arrives.”

Princy also shared that at home, she enjoys watching Rupali’s episodes from the popular sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'.

Talking about her role, she added: "I play Pari, who is young and brought up in the US, but she is still very much in touch with her Indian culture and values. She speaks Hindi and learns Indian dances and songs. She enjoys eating Indian food. She's the dearest kid in the family, but she's still very responsible and respectful towards everyone.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.