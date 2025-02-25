President Murmu lauds Patna Medical College's legacy at centenary celebrations

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday that the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) is an institution which is a symbol of national pride.

President Murmu attended the centenary celebrations of this prestigious healthcare institution in Patna as the chief guest.

"PMCH has a glorious history of producing exceptional doctors who have made significant contributions in the medical field across the world," she said.

"PMCH played a pioneering role in researching and combating diseases like Kala Azar. The hospital has provided top-tier medical professionals to India and beyond," she added.

PMCH is undergoing a Rs 5,540 crore transformation, making it the second-largest hospital in the world with a 5,462-bed medical facility and equipped with a helipad for air ambulance services, President Murmu said.

"It is a matter of great pride that Bihar's PMCH is now counted among the largest and most advanced hospitals globally," the President remarked.

Her visit underscores the importance of Bihar's healthcare advancements on a national level.

PMCH's growth aligns with India's push for world-class medical infrastructure.

The event boosts Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's development narrative ahead of this year's state Assembly elections.

With Bihar making strides in healthcare, will this boost Nitish Kumar's prospects in the upcoming elections?

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a jibe at the previous Rashtriya Janata Dal governments during this event, criticising the poor state of health infrastructure during the tenure of former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

Nitish Kumar highlighted the drastic improvement in Bihar's healthcare sector under his leadership.

"Hospitals in Bihar were in a precarious state during Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's tenure. Before we came to power in 2005, on average, only 39 people visited Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for treatment. Now, more than 11,000 patients seek treatment at PHCs every month. We have transformed Bihar's healthcare system with better facilities and infrastructure," the Chief Minister claimed.

