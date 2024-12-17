President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday for a five-day southern sojourn.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials accorded her a warm welcome at Hakimpet Air Force Station.

She then drove to Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum in Secunderabad, where she will stay till December 21.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka, Government Advisor Venugopal, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials were present.

Cyberabad and Hyderabad Police had imposed traffic restrictions at various points on the route from the Air Force Station to Rashtrapathi Nilayam.

On December 18, the President will inaugurate/lay the foundation of various initiatives at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

On December 20, she will present the President’s Colours to the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.

The same evening, she will host an At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for the dignitaries of the State, leading citizens, academics.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the President’s stay.

The forest department officials deputed snake catchers as the reptiles were spotted at Rashtrapati Nilayam in the past. On the direction of the Chief Secretary, a snake-catching team has been stationed round the clock in the Rashtrapati Nilayam. Similarly, special teams have been deputed to deal with the monkey menace in and around the Rashtrapati Nilayam in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

This is Murmu’s third visit to Hyderabad for a southern sojourn since she was elected to the highest office in July last year.

The President stays at least once a year in Rashtrapati Nilayam and conducts official business from here.

The building was constructed in 1860 as the country house of the British Resident at Secunderabad. After Hyderabad State's accession to India in 1948, it became the President's retreat.

First President Babu Rajendra Prasad had stayed here in 1955 and since then every President visited Hyderabad for southern sojourn at least one week every year.

