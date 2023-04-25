Presence of ex-Left supported legislator M.K. Sanu at Modi's Kochi meeting raises eyebrows

Kochi, April 25 (IANS) The presence of 96-year-old former Left supported legislator M.K. Sanu at the public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that consisted of mostly youths, here, on Monday evening, has now raised eyebrows.

However, an unfazed Sanu said there is not going to be any change to his outlook just because he heard a speech or read a book.

"I was told about the meeting by a friend of mine and he asked me if I am coming. So I went for it and just because I attended it, my outlook is not going to change as I always have a socialist outlook and just because I read a book or heard a speech, my outlook will always be the same," said Sanu, who is basically a retired Malayalam college professor.

Sanu, a popular writer and orator, was fielded as a Left supported Independent candidate from Ernakulam assembly constituency in 1987 and he defeated veteran Congressman A.L. Jacob.

But in the next assembly elections in 1991, he said he is not interested in contesting and since then he concentrated on his literary work.

