Premier League: Alvarez gives Man City win; Spurs down Man United at home

London, Aug 20 (IANS) Julian Alvarez scored the only goal of the game in the first half as Manchester City made light of any tired legs from Wednesday's European Supercup final to beat Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League.

The Argentinean hit a powerful shot into the top corner of the net in the game on Saturday night in which City had the better of the chances against the side that finished fourth in the table last season.

Pape Sarr scored his first goal for Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou celebrated his first home league game in charge in north London with a win as his side beat Manchester United 2-0.

Tottenham were not in their best form in the first half of an entertaining game but were on top after the break and after Sarr's header, they sealed the match after Lisandro Martinez deflected Ben Davies' scuffed volley into his goal with seven minutes left to play.

Spurs fans will be pleased with their side's attacking attitude without Harry Kane, but United were again disappointed after last weekend's scrappy win over Wolves.

Brighton took a 15th-minute lead against Wolverhampton through Kaoru Mitoma's excellent opening goal, which saw him beat four defenders before scoring and they went on to win 4-1 with Pervis Estupinan added a second at the start of the second half, before Solly March added further goals after 51 and 55 minutes.

Hwang Hee-chan netted a consolation for the Wolves, who ended with 10 men after Matheus Nunes was shown a red card deep into injury time.

Brentford had a comfortable 3-0 win away to Fulham, who have just sold striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabia for a club-record transfer fee.

Yoane Wissa opened the scoring in the 44th minute and Bryan Mbeumo scored in the 66th and 92nd minutes, with the first of those from the penalty spot after Tim Ream was sent off to leave Fulham with a man less.

Chris Wood scored a last-minute winner to hand Nottingham Forest their first triumph of the campaign and break Sheffield United's hearts on Friday night.

Taiwo Awoniyi headed Forest in front in just the third minute, but Gustavo Hamer's curling shot three minutes into the second half looked as if it had earned a point for the newly promoted "Blades" before substitute, Wood scored another headed goal to decide it at the death.

IANS

bsk

