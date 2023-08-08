Prem opens up on his dream to meet SRK: Highly inspired by his dedication, zeal

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Set to make his acting debut with the action-thriller series 'Commando', Prem has opened up about his fandom for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, saying he is 'highly inspired' by SRK's hard work, dedication and his zeal for the work.

SRK definitely has one of the most inspiring stories of how he became the 'King Khan'. His journey has helped aspiring actors to dream big.

Prem, who is dreaming to become a 'star' in Bollywood, also dreams to meet Shah Rukh Khan one day.

Talking about the same, Prem said: "I was a 11 year old kid, watching Shah Rukh Khan on 'Yess Boss' when I decided that I wanted to be an actor. All my life, I have idolised him and even before my family and friends, he was the first one to give me that initial push to dream of becoming an actor."

"Infact, when I grew up, I went to Delhi only to study in his college, Hans Raj College and do theatre, where I truly found my footing in theatre. I am highly inspired by the kind of hard work, dedication and zeal he has for his work," said Prem.

"There have been times when I have felt low and tired, but I keep reminding myself that if he can do it, I can too. One day I want to meet him and tell him that I am here because of him and the way he dreamt and worked hard. Debuting with ‘Commando’ has brought me a step closer to the dream of being like him and meeting Shah Rukh Khan," he added.

The upcoming series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character. Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed?

The action-thriller will also see Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, and directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series is set to release on August 11, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.