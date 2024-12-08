Preity Zinta shares pictures of son Jai making rotis with his grandmother

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta, who is known for ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ and others, has shared a heartwarming post about her son Jai cooking Indian flat bread, ‘Roti’.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared three pictures of Jai making rotis with his grandmother.

She wrote in the caption, “The best things in life are free. Like the joy of eating this Roti made by nani ma and our youngest chef Jai. Happy Sunday everyone”.

Jai, who is the son of the actress and her husband Gene Goodenough, was born in 2021 via surrogacy. The couple also have a daughter named Gia.

Earlier, the actress participated in the IPL auctions. After her digital detox, she invited recommendations from her Instagram followers for the players that she could pick in her IPL team. The actress took to her Instagram at the time, and shared a video from the balcony of her hotel room. The video showed the skyline of Jeddah.

She wrote in the caption, “Done with my digital detox ! Landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the IPL Auction. Watch this space for some amazing new announcements folks. Till then all recommendations for our new team are welcome. Bring it on #Ting #IPLAuction2025 #Saddasquad @punjabkingsipl”.

Earlier, the actress gave a shoutout to parents through a social media post for their sacrifice and their hard work. She was seen holding hands of both her kids in a picture which was attached to an elaborated note.

She wrote, “The last two weeks have been particularly difficult as Gene was travelling for work & I was holding fort doing mama duties which include – waking up the kids, getting them ready for school, packing their lunch box, dropping & picking them up from school, dinner & finally putting them to bed”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Lahore 1947’, a period drama film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

