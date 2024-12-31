Preity Zinta reflects on an action-packed 2024

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) As 2024 comes to a close, actress Preity Zinta took to social media to reflect on a year that was filled with adventures, personal milestones, and a long-awaited return to the film set.

In a heartfelt post, the 'Soldier' actress shared how she welcomed the new year with an unforgettable trip to Peru. Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity posted a video montage showcasing her memorable moments with her husband Gene Goodenough and her close ones.

Preity went on to explain how she made a promise to herself that 2024 would be an action-packed year, and it certainly turned out to be just that. In her post, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress also shared a sneak peek of the first five months of 2024, which took her on a whirlwind journey across the globe. From the awe-inspiring heights of Peru to the bustling streets of Los Angeles, the vibrant energy of Mumbai, and the warmth of Punjab, she experienced a diverse range of cultures and moments that enriched her year.

For the caption, the actress wrote, “As this year comes to an end I was thinking about how we bought in the new year in Peru, hiked the Inca trail & visited places I’d never been before. I also made a promise to myself that this will be an action packed year and it definitely was ! I got back on set & shot a film after so long ! Here is a sneak peek of the first five months of 2024 ! From Peru to Los Angeles to Mumbai to Punjab #goodbye2024 #ting.”

Yesterday, Zinta shared her unique perspective on overcoming life's challenges, offering a fresh take on problem-solving. She revealed the quickest way she believes one can tackle obstacles. Taking to her Instagram stories, Preity shared a note that read, "Thought of the day: The fastest way to forget all your problems in this world is to wear a pair of tight shoes. Ting!"

On the professional front, Preity is gearing up to make her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial “Lahore 1947," where she will star alongside Sunny Deol.

