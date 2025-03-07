Prayagraj residents buying cheaper medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Prayagraj, March 7 (IANS) The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, launched in the city under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya JanAushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) are benefiting thousands of people as they have got access to affordable and quality medicines.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, opened in Prayagraj sometime ago, have become a pharmacy hotspot in the city as people from various localities are heading to the centre to purchase cheaper medicines.

Many patients and family members who are regular buyers here, spoke to IANS and shared how the outlet was transforming their lives by helping them cut their medical costs.

Brijesh Mishra, who buys medicines from the centre said, “these medicines are of the same quality and also available at the highly subsidised rates.

“It’s a boon for poor people. Earlier, many would perish for lack of medicines but today, things have changed. Medicines are available and accessible to everyone, because of government’s thrust and focus on basic healthcare,” he added.

Praveen Kumar Srivastava, the owner of Jan Aushadhi Kendra said, “Lakhs of people are benefitting from this scheme. People of all classes are purchasing cheaper medicines from these centres. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A discount of upto 70-80 per cent is available at these centres.”

The PMBJP initiative was kicked off in 2016, with an aim to provide generic medicines at affordable prices, making essential healthcare accessible to all citizens. The scheme ensures that generic medicines, at par with the private counterparts in quality and cheaper in price, are made accessible to the people for promoting ‘health equity’ across the nation.

The scheme recently achieved a key milestone as Jan Aushadhi medicines worth Rs. 1,000 crore were sold in the current financial year.

Every year, March 7th is celebrated as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' to raise awareness about the scheme and promote the use of generic medicines. Also, weekly events are organized across the country from March 1st to 7th to support this initiative.

