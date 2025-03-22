Prayagraj resident thanks PM Modi, CM Yogi for making homeownership reality through PMAY

Prayagraj, March 22 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has turned out to be a life-changing initiative for Abhishek Srivastava, a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for fulfilling his dream of owning a home.

Initially launched to provide housing for all by 2022, PMAY has evolved into a comprehensive scheme that enables beneficiaries to construct homes on their own land. With a financial grant of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, the initiative is not just providing shelter but also playing a significant role in poverty alleviation.

Speaking to IANS, Abhishek shared his overwhelming joy, stating, "We are deeply thankful to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for giving us a new life. In a city like this, securing a roof over our heads is a huge challenge. Today, our children are no longer wandering from door to door in search of a home -- this is the greatest gift we could have received."

Recalling past struggles, he said, "Before this house, my children would often ask, 'Papa, when will we have our own home?' Moving from one rented place to another was a constant hassle, damaging our belongings and adding to our hardships. But now, with a permanent residence, our lives have changed for the better."

Praising the initiative, Abhishek added, "PM Modi and CM Yogi have done such remarkable work that our children's future is now secure. Having a roof over our heads is a blessing beyond words. For us, they are godsend, and we are eternally grateful for the facilities they are providing to the common people."

PMAY, launched on June 25, 2015, is a flagship initiative aimed at providing housing for all in urban areas. It extends central assistance to states and Union Territories to construct homes for eligible families, targeting the construction of 1.12 crore houses.

While the minimum size for a house under PMAY is set at 30 square metres, states have the flexibility to modify it based on local requirements.

For beneficiaries like Abhishek, the scheme is more than just a government initiative -- it is a beacon of hope, transforming lives and ensuring that families no longer have to struggle for a place to call their own.

