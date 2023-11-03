Prayagraj reports spurt in Chikungunya cases

Prayagraj, Nov 3 (IANS) Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh has reported 258 chikungunya cases due to higher exposure to the infection in urban areas, health officials said.

Figures of the health department revealed that out of 258 cases, 255 cases were reported in urban areas while remaining three in rural areas.

District malaria officer (Prayagraj), A.K. Singh, said, “This was the first time when the cases of chikungunya were reported on UDSP (Urban Disease Surveillance Portal) in the city. As there was much more exposure to this virus from the last couple of months, it is spreading to some specific urban pockets.”

Eight localities of city west areas, including Kalindipuram, Mundera, Sulemsarai, TP Nagar and adjoining areas, are already under the scanner of the health department.

The DMO said, “Chikungunya is transmitted to humans when infected female mosquitoes bite them. Most commonly, the mosquitoes involved are Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. These two species can also transmit other mosquito-borne viruses, including dengue. They bite throughout daylight hours, although there may be peaks of activity in the early morning and late afternoon.”

Senior medical officer, Dr Anupam Dwivedi said, “For protection during outbreaks of chikungunya, clothing which minimises skin exposure to day-biting mosquitoes is advised. Treatment is done on a case-to-case basis.”

Those infected show symptoms within three to seven days after a mosquito bite. The virus can cause acute, subacute or chronic disease. Most patients get better within 1 to 2 weeks, while some may suffer joint and muscle pain for months.

“The patients had a set of concerning symptoms, including fever, joint pain, and skin rashes. Doctors said that toaddress these health issues effectively, a proactive approach to prevention is recommended. This entails safeguarding oneself from vector-borne diseases, primarily transmitted by mosquitoes. Besides, individuals are encouraged to take precautions such as wearing full-sleeve shirts to reduce exposure to mosquito bites and utilising mosquito repellent as an additional protective measure,” added Dwivedi.

