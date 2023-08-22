Pratik Sehajpal on his cameo in 'Aakhri Sach': It was thrilling, fun experience

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor and model Pratik Sehajpal, who will be seen in a cameo role in investigative thriller 'Aakhri Sach', called it a thrilling challenge and fun experience.

Pratik will have a special appearance as the man in love with Anya (played by Tamannaah Bhatia), the investigating officer who is on a case that shook everyone to the core.

‘Aakhri Sach’ introduces an exciting twist through Pratik’s cameo - like a surprise element that adds a layer to Anya’s past life.

As his character weaves its way into the storyline, the unfolding drama takes on new dimensions.

Talking about his cameo, Pratik who portrays a character determined to win the attention of Anya, a determined cop, said: "Being part of 'Aakhri Sach' was a thrilling challenge that I eagerly embraced. Even though it was for a short time, being on set with the beautiful and talented actor Tamannaah Bhatia was truly inspirational for me."

“The dedication she brings to the craft is unmatchable and it is displayed in the performances they gave. Playing a character smitten by Tamannaah on-screen investigative officer persona was both a thrilling challenge and a fun experience,” he added.

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, 'Aakhri Sach' is inspired by true events.

Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, will embark on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

‘Aakhri Sach' promises to take viewers you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.