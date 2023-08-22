Suniel, Athiya, Ahan shower birthday love on Mana Shetty

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) One of the most adorable father-daughter duo of Bollywood -- Suniel and Athiya Shetty on Tuesday showered birthday love on Mana Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, the 62-year-old actor wished his wife Mana, by dropping a lovestruck photo with her.

The candid photo which seems from the wedding album of Athiya and Indian cricketer KL Rahul, shows Suniel lovingly looking at Mana, while the latter is laughing her heart out.

They both are dressed in golden-beige coloured ethnic outfits, and are shelling major couple goals.

Suniel captioned the post as: “Happy Happy Birthday wife”.

On the other hand, Athiya took to Instagram Stories and shared a Reel video, wherein we can see mother-daughter walking in an art gallery, holding each other’s hands, with their back towards the camera.

She gave the backdrop music of the song ‘Follow the sun’ by Xavier Rudd.

Along with the video, Athiya penned a heartfelt note for mommy Mana.

It read as: “Happy birthday to my sunshine and my greatest strength. I love you, mama. Thank you for everything you are," followed by a red heart emoji.

Suniel’s son and actor Ahan Shetty also shared an adorable birthday post for his mother. He posted a picture with Mana, wherein both are looking graceful in ethnic outfits.

Ahan wrote: “Happy birthday mom”, followed with white heart emoji.

On the work front, Suniel was last seen in Zee5 film ‘Operation Fryday’. He also starred in web series ‘Hunter’. He next has ‘Hera Pheri 3’ in the pipeline.

Athiya was last seen in 2019 movie ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’. She had tied the knot with K L Rahul on January 23, 2023.

While, Ahan was last seen in 2021 film ‘Tadap’.

