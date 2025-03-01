Pratibha Ranta says ‘Laapataa Ladies’ helped her grow as an artist on film’s first anniversary

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Pratibha Ranta is celebrating the first anniversary of her critically acclaimed film ‘Laapataa Ladies’. On the occasion of the film completing a year of its release, the actress shared that the film helped her grow as an artiste.

The actress stepped into the shoes of a small-town bride and delivered a standout performance, leaving the audiences and critics might impressed. Pratibha also expressed gratitude towards producer Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao.

Talking about the film, she said, “I feel overjoyed to be a part of ‘Laapataa Ladies’, a film that has helped me grow as an actress. Now that it has completed one year of its release, it feels surreal. I feel overwhelmed and I'm glad beyond words. Each day during the shoot was fresh and also a learning experience for me”.

She further mentioned, “I will always be thankful to Aamir Khan sir and Kiran Rao, for bringing out the 'actor' in me. Though the film has completed one year, the audiences have kept its essence alive, and I'm filled with gratitude for it”.

The film, which also starred Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes.

The film was screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival on 8 September 2023,and was theatrically released on March 1, 2024. The film was selected by the Film Federation of India as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025. Unfortunately, the film couldn't make it to the shortlist.

Despite this, 'Laapataa Ladies' marked a significant achievement in Pratibha Ranta's growing career. She received an overwhelming response from the audiences for serving an authentic performance and emerging as one of the most in-demand actresses among her contemporaries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.