Prasar Bharati CEO shares goals and challenges in delivering content through OTT

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) As Prasar Bharati, India’s public broadcaster ventured into the over-the-top (OTT) space with the launch of its new app, 'Waves,' CEO Gaurav Dwivedi on Monday shared his vision for the platform and addressed key challenges in delivering digital content across the country.

While speaking to IANS, Dwivedi emphasised that the shift in viewer preferences from traditional TV to digital platforms is driving the launch of 'Waves.'

"A large number of viewers today prefer to get information through digital mediums, rather than traditional terrestrial or linear TV. This is our effort to provide a consolidated digital platform where we can reach people with news, information, and entertainment programs," he said.

He also acknowledged the challenges in reaching rural and remote areas, particularly with network connectivity and also noted that mobile services are rapidly expanding in rural areas, bringing internet access to more people.

"Mobile services are continuously expanding, and through mobile internet, our platform will be available to a wider audience. Additionally, the government’s BharatNet project is providing broadband facilities to Gram Panchayats and villages, which will help expand access to digital services," said Gaurav Dwivedi.

He further highlighted the potential of Free Dish, Prasar Bharati’s satellite service, which covers the entire country.

"Through Free Dish, people can access our programs in broadcast mode, in addition to broadband access," he added, pointing to the widespread reach of satellite services as a complement to internet-based streaming.

Regarding the content on the 'Waves' platform, Dwivedi emphasised that Prasar Bharati’s commitment is to serve all Indians, regardless of their location.

"There is no distinction between rural and urban areas for us. Our responsibility is to provide news, information, and entertainment to every citizen of India," he said.

He stressed that while urban areas may have better internet access, Prasar Bharati’s holistic approach ensures that rural areas also benefit as internet infrastructure expands.

With the launch of the platform, Doordarshan, India’s iconic public broadcaster, has ventured into the platform space to cater to the growing demand for digital streaming services. The platform aims to revive nostalgia while embracing modern digital trends by offering a rich mix of classic content and contemporary programming.

‘Waves’ is making its entry as a large aggregator OTT with Inclusive India stories embracing Indian culture with an international outlook, in 12+ Languages - Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese. It will be spread across 10+ genres of infotainment.

It will provide Video on demand, free-to-play gaming, Radio streaming, Live TV streaming, 65 live Channels, several App in App integrations for video and gaming content, and online shopping through an Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) supported e-commerce platform.

