Pralhad Joshi criticises K’taka govt for supporting Hubballi riot accused

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Minister for Mine, Coal and Law Pralhad Joshi on Monday criticised the Karnataka government over their alleged support to the celebrations by some people after court granted bail to the Hubballi riot accused.

“Congress has said that the accused are innocents. Who are they to decide about the case,” he told media persons.

Earlier, people had allegedly celebrated the release of the accused at a religious place which was allegedly supported by the Karnataka government.

Joshi said that the Police Commissioner was attacked and assaulted during the riots along with many police officers and staff.

“The police vehicles were also damaged during the riots. Despite all this, why did the government not argue the case efficiently in the court?” he asked.

He said that most of the police officers targeted during the riots are still serving at the same place.

“The government, by ensuring the bail to the accused, has forgotten the protection of the police,” he said.

He said that the accused faced sedition charges but they were freed by the Congress government.

Last Friday, the Karnataka High Court granted bail to 106 persons in Hubballi riot case, while three accused are still in jail.

Violence erupted on April 16, 2022 in Hubballi city in Karnataka over a provocative WhatsApp status in which a photo-shopped picture of religious flag was seen hoisted atop a mosque.

The police had arrested 152 persons in connection with the violence. Earlier, the Supreme Court had also granted bail for 35 persons while the minor boys detained in connection have also been granted the bail.

The angry mob had attacked people and the police station, damaging 10 police vehicles in process while injuring a police inspector and six cops.

