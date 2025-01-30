Pragya Jaiswal talks about injuries she sustained for ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ role

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Pragya Jaiswal, who played the fierce Kaveri in “Daaku Maharaaj”, pushed her limits for a particularly challenging stunt sequence, which also left her with a few injuries.

Speaking about the experience, Pragya shared, “It was one of the toughest scenes I’ve ever done, especially because I was portraying a pregnant character while executing the stunt. Even though it was a small part of the film, the effort that went into it was immense.”

She revealed that they shot the entire sequence in just one night under extremely difficult conditions.

“Strong winds, sandy terrain, and the added weight of the prosthetic baby bump, which made movement even more challenging. On top of that, I had to perform an intense sword-fighting sequence, during which I ended up with bruises on my hands and legs along with a few scratches,” she said.

Pragya added the moment they wrapped the scene, the entire crew erupted in celebration.

“In true South style, they started cheering, whistling, and danced a little —it was their way of showing appreciation. Seeing their excitement and how much they loved the shot made all the pain completely worth it!” she added.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaj is about a daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a 'king without a kingdom'.

Earlier this month, Pragya told actor Balakrishna that he was her lucky charm and not the other way around as some others believe.

Taking to Instagram to express her gratitude to the whole team of Daaku Maharaaj, Pragya Jaiswal wrote, “As our film completes eight days in theatres today (breaking all past records), I was reminiscing the journey of being the fierce and determined KAVERI, a character I’ll always hold close to my heart.”

In particular, she thanked the film’s lea actor Balakrishna saying, “Thank you Balakrishna sir for the most incredible experience of working with you. They say I’m your lucky charm but truly it’s the other way around.”

Stating that she always knew “Daaku Maharaaj” was going to be special, Pragya said, “From the time I got a call from @director.bobby (while I was in Tirupati) I knew it was special. Followed by an immediate look test, to being Kaveri on sets each day, till the last day of shoot, this journey has been nothing short of exhilarating.”

The actress also thanked cameraman Vijay Karthik Kannan for “bringing that vision to life so beautifully and relentlessly”, stunt master Venkat for making the fight scenes effortless for her and dance choreographer Shankar for “the beautiful moments” in the song

She also expressed gratitude to her team saying, “And a humungous thank you to my AMAZING team @makeupbymadhushreeganapathy @chinnahairstylist @hairbyvenky for believing in Kaveri & bringing her to life. And THE best @visioncelebhub @mnpk288 @mahesh_anapagaddi for all that you do each day to make everything happen for me.”

